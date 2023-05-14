Dwight Boyd Smith
DWIGHT BOYD SMITH, 76 of South Point, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at his residence. He was born August 20, 1946, in Punxsutawney, Pa., to the late Paul and Marguerite Kaberlein Smith. Dwight retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He was a member of 1st Presbyterian Church in Huntington, W.Va., a U.S. Navy veteran, member of F&AM of Mississippi W.H. Stevens Lodge #121, Scottish Rite Valley of Jackson Orient of Mississippi, member of the American Legion Post 640 in Chesapeake, Ohio, El Hasa Shriner and belonged to the Clown Unit and International Shrine Clown Association. He was known as "Peppy the Clown." Dwight is survived by his wife, Rita Ann Smith; two sons, Andrew (Andrea) Smith of Columbus, Ohio, and Matthew (Kathy) Smith of Westerville, Ohio; four grandchildren, Isaiah and Alexis Smith and Gwen and Eddie Smith. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, conducted by Pastor Parrish Bridges. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park in Huntington, W.Va., with Proctorville VFW 6878 conducting military graveside rites. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the funeral home with a masonic service conducted by Proctorville Masonic Lodge #550 F&AM starting at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Dwight's family asks that you donate to the Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children Lexington, Ky., or Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington, W.Va. Condolences maybe expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

