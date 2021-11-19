EARL DAVID WELLMAN, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. David was born December 29, 1948, to the late Jeanette and Cecil Wellman of Huntington, W.Va. He was also preceded in death by a great-nephew, Casey Adkins of Proctorville, Ohio; his dear friend, Ron Christian of Proctorville, Ohio; and his one true love, Terri Adkins of Lecta, Ohio. David was a Vietnam veteran, a retired member of Brothers of the Wheel Motorcycle Club, a devoted employee of AMIS Systems Inc., a loving father, grandfather and a loyal friend. David is survived by his daughter, Ashlie Wellman and grandson Elijah Harless of Proctorville, Ohio; two nieces, Kim Perry and Christy Adkins of Proctorville, Ohio; one sister, Pat Scarberry of Chesapeake, Ohio; and a host of friends who were like his family. Memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

