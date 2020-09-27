EARL ESTEP, 75, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 25 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
