EARL FREDRICK WEBB, 81, and GLORIA ALMEDA VIRGINIA MORRISON WEBB, 80, formerly of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 12 and Jan. 14 respectively in Infirmary Hospital in Mobile, Ala. He retired as a Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Army. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 23 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.  Visitation will be one hour before service. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend.  www.slackandwallace.com.  

