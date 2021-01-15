EARL L. KELLEY, 96, of Pedro, Ohio, widower of Margaret Kelley, died Jan. 11 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a laborer with Carlyle Tile Company. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 16 at Oakland Chapel Cemetery, Kitts Hill, Ohio. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
