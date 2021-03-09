EARL “PETE” SPENCER, 80, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Jean Spencer, died March 6 in Holzer Medical Center. He retired as a coal yard superintendent from OVEC Kyger Creek Power Plant. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. March 9 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; visitation will be two hours before service. Graveside service 1 p.m. March 10 at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Masks and social distancing are required. www.willisfuneralhome.com

