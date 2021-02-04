EDDIE D. HARDY, 78, of Willow Wood, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born June 9, 1942, in Willow Wood, Ohio, son of the late Donald and Lillian Hardy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jackie Hardy. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Wilson Hardy; one brother, Tommie Hardy; one sister, Louise Lewis; special nephew, Andy and Amy Lybrand; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He worked at Symmes Valley School District as a teacher, principal, coach and driver’s education instructor for over 38 years. He also worked as a farmer. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, February 5, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Darrell Fowler officiating. Burial will follow in Centenary Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

