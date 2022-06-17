EDDIE R. PENNINGTON JR., 78, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Margaret Pennington, died June 12 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley Nursing Home, Ironton. He retired from Ashland Oil/Marathon. Services will be at noon June 18 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Burlington (Ohio) 37 Cemetery. www.wallaceffh.com.

