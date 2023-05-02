EDGAR LYLE BURGESS, 80 of Crown City, Ohio, died April 29 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. There will be a graveside service at noon May 3 at Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the cemetery. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
