EDGAR ROBINSON, 82, of Pomeroy, Ohio, formerly of Gallipolis, Ohio, widower of Frankie Carol Robinson, died Aug. 28 in Holzer Medical Center. He was retired from driving a semi-truck as an owner operator. Funeral service will be 6:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; visitation will be after 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of social distancing and wearing face masks. www.willisfuneralhome.com

