EDMON FERGUSON, 93, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Rev. Willard Nolan. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Park,  Barboursville. He was the owner of Ferguson and Cremeans Upholstery Company and a member of First Guyandotte Baptist Church. He was born January 14, 1928, in Wayne, W.Va., the son of the late Ernest and Lilly Cremeans Ferguson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Betty Ferguson; four brothers and three sisters, Delbert, Lee, Paul and Ernest “Junior” Ferguson, Emaline “Tudy” Adkins, Belle Jeffries and Linda Kay Adkins. He is survived by his five daughters and sons-in-law, Carol and Earl France, Sue Keesee, Becky Riggs, Connie Aliff and Kathy and Joe Collins; one son, William Edmon “Bill” Ferguson; 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews; a special fur baby, Boggs. Friends may call from noon until service time Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

