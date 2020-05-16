Essential reporting in volatile times.

EDNA FAYE WHITE BOWMAN, 79, of Miller, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at home. She was born May 14, 1941, in Miller, Ohio, daughter of the late Huey and Mary Henderson White. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Burl Bowman; and seven siblings. She is survived by her children, Vickie (Melvin) Jeffers, Vivian (Bruce) Burd, Glenith “Buddy” Bowman and Sheryl Russell; eight grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; two sisters, Virginia Bowman and Barbara Cook; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews, family and friends. She attended Miller Church. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made as you wish. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

