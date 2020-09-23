Essential reporting in volatile times.

EDNA M. CARRICO, of Ironton, Ohio, passed from her earthly to her heavenly home, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, on September 21, 2020. She was still an active member of Ice Creek Baptist Church. She taught a Sunday School class and sang in the choir in her earlier days, and most of all loved her church family. Edna was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Harold E. Carrico. She also lost her parents, John William and Isabell Walters Kelly, and two brothers, Gene and Jerry Kelly, all of Ironton, Ohio. She is survived by her three children, Debra Kay Massie and Harold Dean Carrico of Ironton, Ohio, and Dreama Dawn and her husband Dr. Khawaja (KJ) Hamid of Gallipolis, Ohio. She is also survived by her two granddaughters, Shandra Cremeens of Gallipolis, Ohio, and Sheena Massie of Coal Grove, Ohio, and her three grandsons, Dares, Taae and Laith Hamid of Gallipolis, Ohio. She also had five great-grandchildren, Khylee, Chanee, Kenadee, Karder and Paislee, who loved her dearly. She also is survived by her sister-in-law, Wilma Kelly of Ironton, Ohio. There will be a private family funeral service at the convenience of the family, and her burial will be in Ice Creek Cemetery in Deering, Ohio. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 South 6th Street, Ironton, is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the Carrico family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.

