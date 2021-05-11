EDNA MAYNARD FAULKNER, 95, formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, left her earthly family and joined her heavenly one on her 95th birthday on May 8, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born May 8, 1926, to the late Thomas and Sena Maynard. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, William F. Faulkner of Huntington, W.Va.; three brothers, Curtis, Kenner and Wilbur Maynard; and two sisters, Bertice Campbell and Alma Keeney. She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Fred) Lester; granddaughter, Natalie Lester (William Wallace); grandson, William (Amy) Lester; great-grandchildren, Joey and Emma Lester; stepgreat-grandchildren, Max and Sam Wallace and Emily (Jared) Holley; three sisters, Flo Bohannan, Roberta “Bobbie” (George) Stone and Virginia “Nell” (Ray) Roach; and two sisters-in-law, Flora “Skipper” Maynard and Allene Maynard. Edna graduated from Chesapeake High School in 1942 and worked at the Huntington Dress Factory before moving to Florida in 1969. She lived in Florida and then Alabama before retiring and moving back to Florida in 1987. She spent the last 21 years in Daytona Beach at her home at the Aliki Condominium, where she was near her sisters Bobbie and Nell. She enjoyed her time on the beach reading, playing cards with her sisters, dining out (especially at her favorite restaurant, Dustin’s Barb-B-Q) and having frequent visits from her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren. She recently returned to Ohio to spend her final days back home with her loved ones. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Burial will be in Woodmere Cemetery with Pastor Joseph Pemberton officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
