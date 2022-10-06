EDWARD ALLAN ALJO MAJHER, 78, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Jessie Ann Reeves Majher, died Oct. 1 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a diesel mechanic with Tri Cities Paving. Graveside service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. A procession to the cemetery will leave the funeral home at 1 p.m. www.regerfh.com.

