EDWARD ELMER CHINN, 87 of South Point, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Community Hospice, Ashland, Ky. He was born December 11, 1934, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Raymond and Thelma Wolfe Chinn. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Gloria Frances “Joni” Chinn, and one brother, Robert Chinn. He was a retired insurance salesman with Western-Southern Life Insurance Company. He is survived by two sons, Perry (Leshia) Chinn of Huntington, W.Va., Larry Chinn of South Point, Ohio; one daughter, Tammy (Mark) Dejarnette of Scioto County, Ohio; one sister, Patty Thompson of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; five grandchildren, Josh (Brittany) Chinn, Jeremy (Whitney) Chinn, Eddie (Amanda) Chinn, Erika Chinn and Jon-David Dejarnette; great-grandchildren, Emma, Arabella, Easton, Parker, Clea and Maya. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Christ Temple Church, 2400 Johnstown Rd., Huntington, with Pastor Chuck Lawrence officiating. Entombment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, W.Va., near Barboursville, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

