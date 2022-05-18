EDWARD ERVIN SWEENEY, 66, of Ironton, fiancé of the late Loretta Litton, died May 16 at home. He was a retired groundskeeper and maintenance worker from Bellefonte Country Club. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 20 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Haverhill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

