EDWARD LEE BOWLING, 80, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Dolores Lanter Bowling, died May 31 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He worked for the railroad as a civil engineer. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. June 5 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
