EDWARD “ED” LEE BOWLING, 80, of Proctorville, Ohio, departed this life for his heavenly home on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Ed was born February 14, 1940, in Flat Top, W.Va., to the late Fred Edward and Nancy Jane Bowling. Ed obtained a degree in civil engineering from WVU in 1963. He began his career with the C&O Railroad Company, and after assuming other corporate engineering positions, he transitioned to the coal industry as a self-employed coal broker. Ed and his wife, Dolores, were blessed with the opportunity to travel abroad and particularly enjoyed their two trips to the Holy Land in Israel. Ed was a very capable gardener who generously shared some of the best tomatoes you ever ate with family and neighbors. Ed loved animals, particularly dogs, and often shared fond memories about his faithful companions, “Lady” and “Bear.” Ed had a real passion and gift for working on cars. He completely rebuilt two vintage Porsches and a host of other vehicles he owned over the years. If Ed wasn’t working on his car, you would generally find him assisting his neighbors in repairing theirs. Ed was a soft-spoken, gentle and kind man who enjoyed being around people. Ed had the rare gift of listening more than speaking, and he always looked for the good in all people. His soft wit and joyful laugh would light up a room. Ed loved the Lord and his family and will be dearly missed by all. Ed is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Dolores Eloise Bowling; two daughters, Amber K. (Jeff) Ball and Robin G. (Chris) Blackburn; seven grandchildren, Grace E. (William) Harmanson, Evan D. (Natalie) Ball, Parker L. (Taylor) Ball, Noah E. Blackburn, Carson M. (Christa) Ball, Jonah E. Blackburn and Danae L. Ball; four great-grandchildren, Josiah Harmanson, Ella Ball, Ava Ball and Ellis Ball. Ed is also survived by his brother, Robert (Theresa) Bowling. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Hall Funeral Home in Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will commence one hour before the service. Internment will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
