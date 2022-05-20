EDWIN DALE KEITH, 86, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died May 7 at his daughter's home in Williamsburg, Va. He was a graphic designer. There will be a celebration of life at a later date in Chesapeake. Bucktrout Funeral Home, Williamsburg, is directing arrangements in Virginia.
