EDYTH LOIS MAYS, 76, of South Point, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on February 11, 2022. Edythe worked for 20 years at C&O Railroad as a secretary. After retirement she worked in the kitchen at Hillbilly Flea Market, where she made some very special friends. She touched everyone’s life in a special way and had a laugh that would light up a room. She will be sorely missed but never forgotten. Edythe is survived by her husband of 58 years, David Mays; two sons, Jerry Mays and Vince Carlisle; one daughter, Cheryl Kawlski; two sisters, Nina Evans, Mary Lou Stubbs; one brother, Tommy Lyons; grandchildren, Larissa and Eric Mays, Jadie and Zach Carlisle; and five great-grandchildren. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family. There will be no funeral services. Donations can be made at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

