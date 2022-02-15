EDYTHE MAYS, 76, went to be with the Lord on February 11, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, David Mays; two sons, Jerry Mays and Vince Carlisle; one daughter, Cheryl Kawlski; two sisters, Nina Evans and Mary Lou Stubb; one brother, Tommy Lyons; grandchildren, Larissa and Eric Mays, Jadie and Kassandra Carter, Alex, Alie, Joshua and Zach Carlisle; and five great-grandchildren. Edythe worked for 20 years at C&O Railroad as a secretary. After retirement, she worked the kitchen at the Hillbilly Flea Market, where she made very special friends. She touched everyone's life in a positive way. She had a laugh that would light up a room. She will be missed tremendously, but never forgotten. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you