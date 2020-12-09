ELAINE ALBAN, 66, of Ironton, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 4, 2020, at her residence. The Ironton native was born September 25, 1954, the daughter of the late Isaac Austin Alban and Marietta Johnson Alban. Elaine was a 1972 graduate of Ironton High School and then went on to receive her Bachelor’s Degree from Ohio University. She was a Home Health Aide for Quality Care for 13-plus years, where she was recognized as a valuable employee. She was a member of Sharon Baptist Church in Ironton, Ohio. She also enjoyed rubber stamping and her pen pals. Elaine is survived by two sisters, Annette Massie of Ironton and Jennifer Scott of Loveland, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Sandy Alban of Nicholasville, Kentucky; a nephew, Austin Alban of Nicholasville, Kentucky; and a cousin, Jeff (Mary) Barron. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Austin Donovan Alban; and two brothers-in-law, Larry Massie and Judson Scott. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, OH 45638, with Rev. Steve Harvey officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. The family requests that you please observe social distancing during the service. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.