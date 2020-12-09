ELAINE ALBAN, 66, of Ironton, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 4, 2020, at her residence. The Ironton native was born September 25, 1954, the daughter of the late Isaac Austin Alban and Marietta Johnson Alban. Elaine was a 1972 graduate of Ironton High School and then went on to receive her Bachelor’s Degree from Ohio University. She was a Home Health Aide for Quality Care for 13-plus years, where she was recognized as a valuable employee. She was a member of Sharon Baptist Church in Ironton, Ohio. She also enjoyed rubber stamping and her pen pals. Elaine is survived by two sisters, Annette Massie of Ironton and Jennifer Scott of Loveland, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Sandy Alban of Nicholasville, Kentucky; a nephew, Austin Alban of Nicholasville, Kentucky; and a cousin, Jeff (Mary) Barron. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Austin Donovan Alban; and two brothers-in-law, Larry Massie and Judson Scott. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, OH 45638, with Rev. Steve Harvey officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. The family requests that you please observe social distancing during the service. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Wayne man guilty of sexually abusing minor
- One jailed, one killed in Huntington shooting
- One dead in Cabell shooting, investigation underway
- Wayne County man dead after standoff, shootout with police
- DEA agent who helped take down drug lord after football career at MU has died
- JOSHUA MICHAEL DAVIS
- Chuck Landon: Loss to Rice will be difficult to forget
- No. 15 Marshall gets cooked by Rice, 20-0
- Charleston police officer Johnson dead at 28; sheriff’s office provides some details on shooting
- Mountain Health hospitals rescheduling certain elective operative procedures in response to COVID-19
Images
Collections
- Photos: Marshall football falls at home to Rice, 20-0
- Photos: 2020 Christmas Village at Heritage Farm
- Photos: Milton Baptist Church conducts drive-thru Nativity Scene
- Photos: Dickess Christmas Tree Farm
- Photos: Marshall vs. Wright State, men's basketball
- Photos: Boy's High School Basketball, Fairland vs. Piketon
- Photos: Volunteers pack bags for donation at Orangetheory Fitness
- Photos: Ironton vs. Chesapeake, girls basketball
- Photos: Chuck Yeager through the years
- Photos: First snow of the season hits Huntington