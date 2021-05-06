ELINOR G. HAYES, age 95, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Grant Medical Center. Preceded in death by husband, Edsel, and several brothers and sisters. Survived by sons, Michael and David (Kathy); granddaughter, Beth; two sisters and one brother; and many nieces and nephews. Private arrangements with Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home, Columbus, Ohio, and interment later with Edsel at Green Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.cookandsonpallay.com.

