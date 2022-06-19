ELIZABETH "LIBBY" HICKS, 84 of Proctorville, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on June 16, 2022. She was born July 15, 1937, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Levy Henry and Ruth Brumfield Castleberry. She was proceeded in death by her husbands, Leslie M. "Tudy" Adkins and James R. Hicks; brother James Castleberry and grandson Braxton Adkins. Libby retired from C&P Telephone Company and Dr. Jane Kurucz's office. She was a member of Huntington First Church of the Nazarene. She is survived by her daughter Kimberly Chinn (Steve Saunders) of Proctorville, Ohio; son Troy Adkins (Maria) of Huntington, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Ashlee Jenkins (Matt), Ian Chinn, Brennen, Brandt, and Brookelynn Adkins; sister Jeanie Pickens of Huntington, W.Va.; brother Henry "Butch" Castleberry of San Antonio, Texas, and many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary with Danny McSweeney and Dallas Moore officiating. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park following the service. Friends may call one hour before service time. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuatary.com.

