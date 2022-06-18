ELIZABETH LIBBY ANN ADKINS HICKS, 84, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Leslie Tudy Adkins and James Richard Hicks, died June 16 in Wyngate at Rivers Edge. Proctorville, Ohio. She retired from the former C&P Telephone Company. Funeral service will be at noon June 21 at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

