ELIZABETH WHITE, 73, of Ironton, widow of Jeff White, died March 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton. She had been owner and operator of White’s Residential and Commercial Cleaning. Funeral service will be noon March 6, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Haverhill Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

