ELLA RUTH CARRICO, 95, of Sebastian, Fla., formerly of South Point, Ohio, widow of Earl Carrico, died May 24 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 31 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Noah Thompson named the newest ‘American Idol’
- Dreamland Pool expected to open Memorial Day on limited schedule
- HHS teacher accused of soliciting minor
- Woman killed in Huntington shooting
- Former St. Joe coach Lewis takes job in Tennessee
- Police roundup: Huntington man dies in head-on crash
- Gunman kills at least 19 children at Texas elementary school
- Spring Valley High School student charged, accused of sexual assault
- Newly unveiled Fairfield mural recognizes Huntington legends
- Two sentenced for roles in large drug trade operation in Huntington
Collections
- Photos: Huntington High School's 26th annual commencement
- Photos: St. Mary's Gala
- Photos: Spring Valley High School's 25th annual commencement
- Photos: Wright Family Build wall-raising ceremony
- Photos: Wayne High School's 97th annual commencement
- Photos: Heritage Farm's new Mountain Rim Bike Park
- Photos: 28th Commencement of Cabell Midland High School
- Photos: Fairland High School's 73rd annual commencement ceremony
- Photos: Fairfield community reveals mural at Unlimited Future Inc.
- Photos: Winfield vs. Shady Spring, Class AA State Softball Tournament