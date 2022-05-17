ELMER RAY BOWLING, 89, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Janice Bowling, died May 14 at home. Graveside service will be at noon May 18 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. In lieu of flowers, blankets may be sent to River Run Health Caren Center of Franklin Furnace or contributions may also be made to Hatchers Greenhouse where they will provide flowers. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

