ELMUS O. GUY, 84, of Scottown, Ohio, husband of Jeryln Guy, died April 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He retired from Owens-Illinois, Grief and Wootens’ Machine Shop. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 2 to 3 p.m. April 11 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. The family is requesting visitors to wear masks and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your favorite charity. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

