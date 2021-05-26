ELVINA SHIPMAN, 82, of Patriot, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at home. She was born November 12, 1938, in Belo, W.Va., daughter of the late Johnny Ooten and Vicie Justice (Fred) Dempsey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willie John Shipman; and a sister, Frances Ooten Newsome. She is survived by three children, William F. (Carol) Shipman, James R. Shipman and Michelle (Craig) Moore; three grandchildren, Kristen Shipman, Alexis (Jerry) Stapleton and Nathan Moore; three great-grandchildren, Kiristyn Shipman, Ayden Stapleton and Kaitlyn Stapleton; and four siblings, Evelyn Ooten Adkins, Deanna Dempsey, Sherry Dempsey (Merle) and Freddie Dempsey (Debbie); and several nieces and nephews. She was a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Huntington. A graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio, with Pastor Larry Casteel officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com or www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
