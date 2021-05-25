ELVINA SHIPMAN, 82, of Patriot, Ohio, widow of Willie J. Shipman, died May 24 at home. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. May 27 at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 26 at Schneider Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com or www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
