EMMETT EDWARD SITES, 57, of Coal Grove, Ohio, husband of Michele Renee Ashworth Sites, died Aug. 30 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from the Ashland Federal Correctional Institution. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 8 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 3, 2549 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101, or Appalachian Model Train Railroad Society, 3300 Harvey Road, Huntington, WV 25704. www.tracybrammerfh.com

