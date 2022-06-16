ENOLA NANCY DILLEY CADE, 96, of Pedro, Ohio, widow of Charles Edward Cade, died June 13 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Ironton. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 18 at Myrtle Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, County Road 61, Kitts Hill, Ohio. Burial will follow in Myrtle Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Phillips Funeral Home to help with expenses. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net

