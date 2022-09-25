ERIC BRADFORD KNIGHT was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Monday, August 8, 2022, following an automobile accident.
He graduated from South Point High School where he excelled academically and athletically. He was a very talented baseball pitcher and catcher and was the quarterback of the 1991 South Point Pointers state playoff team.
After high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force where he received training as a Metrology Engineer. Upon completion of his 6 years of service, he worked in Pennsylvania for Exelon Nuclear. In 2006, Eric resumed his role at Townley Manufacturing in mining and power plant sales.
Eric loved to place a smile on everyone's face with his quick wit and humor. His personality was truly one of a kind. He showed his love by picking on you and had a nickname for everyone. Eric was a dedicated worker, the loving father that was always right, the self-proclaimed "favorite" child and "Knight Train" to his close friends. He will be deeply missed by all.
Survivors include his daughter, Courtney Randle; son Eric "Cash" Knight; mother Pamela Townley; father Ronald Knight; sister Adriane (Wes) Knight, Tori (Steven) Dudley; brother Beau Townley; aunt Debra Stephen; uncle Paul Scarberry; aunt Rita Casey; grandmother Geneva Wyatt, and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Toro Townley; grandfathers Norman Scarberry, Hobert Knight and grandmother, Helen "Fern" Knight.
A service was held for Eric in Ocala, Florida on August 15, 2022.
Even when Eric spent his days in Florida, he still was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan!
The family would like to thank Schneider-Hall Funeral Home of Chesapeake, Ohio for assisting them with this heartfelt tribute to their son. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
