ERNEST "DALE" ROSS, 70, of Patriot, Ohio, companion of Linda Sizemore, died Aug. 15 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. He was a contractor for Ross Construction, Willow Wood, Ohio. Funeral service will be noon Aug. 20 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Wilgus - Fairview Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
