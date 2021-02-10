ERNEST LEE ROBINSON, 76, of Pedro, Ohio, widower of Mary E. Whitt Robinson, died Feb. 5 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a former miner at Peabody Coal Company. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Ironton. There will be no public visitation. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
