ESTHER COFFMAN FERGUSON, 89, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed into heaven Friday, May 14, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. She was born December 12, 1931, to the late Otmar and Gusta Shriver Coffman. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Joseph Paul Ferguson, two sisters, Margaret and Betty, and a daughter, Diana, who passed at birth. Esther is survived by two children, Mary Ferguson (Michael) Smith and Mark (Diana) Ferguson; sister, JoAnn Sleap; three grandchildren, Randy Ferguson, Oksana (Devin) Phillips, Roman Smith; two great-grandchildren, Bryce and Ariana Phillips; and several nieces and nephews. Esther was a long-standing, active member of Madison Avenue Christian Church, where she was baptized as a young girl. She was also active for years in the Proctorville Women’s Club, Red Hat Society and Homemakers Club. Esther enjoyed traveling on cruises with her sister and family. She was a treasure that will be missed by many. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

