ESTHER COFFMAN FERGUSON, 89, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Joseph Paul Ferguson, died May 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 28 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
