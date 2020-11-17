ETHA L. HANNA, 80, of Gallipolis, Ohio, wife of Ted Hanna, died Nov. 14 in Holzer Medical Center. She was a former nurse’s aide for Holzer Clinic in the eye department of the Sycamore Clinic. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Nov. 19 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; with visitation after 5:30 p.m. Entombment at 11 a.m. Nov. 20 at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens Chapel of Hope Mausoleum.  Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. www.willisfuneralhome.com

