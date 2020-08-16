Essential reporting in volatile times.

ETHEL L. FOWLER, 92, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey Grayson Fuller and Grace Audrey Fuller; her husband, William Ray Fowler; one brother, Raymond Fuller; and one son-in-law, Darrell Shaver. Ethel is survived by her daughter, Linda Fowler Shaver; sister, Wanda Keefer (Carroll); several nieces, nephews and “grandpuppy,” Claire. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Highland Memorial Gardens in South Point, Ohio. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

