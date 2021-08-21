ETHEL M. JACKSON, 92, of Ironton, widow of James L. Jackson, died Aug. 18 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 24 at Greater Faith Church, 1317 S. 6th St., Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Donations are suggested to Greater Faith Church. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
