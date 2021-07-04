EULA INEZ ADAMS, 63, of Proctorville, Ohio, went to be with our Lord Thursday, July 1, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was born February 23, 1958, in Lincoln County, W.Va., daughter of the late Collie and Bertha Porter Lucas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Bob Hiat, Butch Hiat, Pete Hiat, Wilkie Hiat and Clarence Lucas. She attended Guyan Valley Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Homer Adams; two daughters, Rachel (Alfred) Eller of Nashville, Tenn., and Amanda (Scott) Davis of Chesapeake, Ohio; five grandsons, Chase Davis, Andrew Davis, Corey Davis, Kingston Eller and Beckett Eller; two brothers, Duane Lucas of Huntington and Orbie Lucas of Chesapeake, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews. Eula was an extraordinary woman who loved her family and God above all. She was a loving wife, mother, Mimi, sister, aunt and friend. For 45 years, Eula was dedicated to her husband, Homer. They worked as a husband and wife construction team for 20 years, building a life they loved and shared with their two daughters, Rachel and Amanda. Later, Eula earned a degree from Ohio University and worked for ten years for the DHHR. To her daughters and grandsons, Eula was their biggest fan. She was always present and supported their various interests, ambitions and endeavors. She loved to spend time with them making memories. Eula spread her love and positive influence to their friends as well. Many describe her as being like a second mom. To her friends and community, Eula was well-known for being a strong and uplifting person. She showed faith over fear and was an inspiration to many. Her optimistic attitude and smile were contagious. She found joy in the simple things in life — a pot of coffee with a friend, a walk with her beloved dog Jack, a countdown for spring, a good book at home or at the beach. She loved to work with her hands, crocheting and tending her garden, and was always generous to bless others with the fruits of her labor. Eula’s kindness will always be remembered, and she will be dearly missed. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Jason Morris officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
