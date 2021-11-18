EVA G. MILLER, 88, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at home. She was born July 7, 1933, in Chesapeake, Ohio, to the late Jasper and Nellie Black Hamlin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Miller, and eight siblings. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Proctorville, Ohio. Eva is survived by several nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Bob Clark. The family would like to express a special thanks to Bob’s three daughters. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 19, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Pastor Jeff Black. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

