Eva Heaberlin

EVA HEABERLIN, 87, of South Point, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Saturday, February 25, 2023, surrounded by her family at home. She was born September 10, 1935, in Lawrence County, Ohio, daughter of the late Alonzo and Effie Runyon Neal. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Heaberlin; and 10 brothers and sisters, Dan, Carl, Dorothy, Gladys, Ralph, Paul, Harvey, Dick, Louise, and Ann. Eva retired from JCPenny after 23 years and was a faithful member of Storms Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Ironton, Ohio. She is survived by her two daughters, Kimberlee (Kenny) Hurst and Kelli (Jerry) Roberts, both of South Point, Ohio; four grandchildren, Bethany (Alex) Hunt, Matthew Hurst, Kayla (Tyler) Gill, Autumn (Matt) Jones; and eight great-grandchildren, Noah, Luke, Evalynn, Addyson, Liam, Lydia, Ella and Owen. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Kenny Hurst officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Storms Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 51 County Road 7, Ironton, OH 45638 in Eva's memory. Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

