EVERETT BLACK, 78, of Chesapeake, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington. He was preceded in death by his parents, Garold and Marcella Prince Black; and a granddaughter, Toni Nichole Black. Everett retired from Cabell Huntington Hospital and was a member of Big Branch Church in Chesapeake, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Barbara McNeely Black; three children, Lisa (Kevin) Black Browning, Kevin (Victoria) Black and Dr. Michael (Kristen) Black; six grandchildren, Todd Skaggs, Aaron Skaggs, Brett Black, Caleb Black, Adalyn Black and Myla Black; and five great-grandchildren. A private family service will be held. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville, Ohio. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

