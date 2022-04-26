F. LORAINE SHORE, 91, of Grovetown, Georgia, formerly of Coal Grove, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Doctor's Hospital, Augusta, Georgia. Mrs. Shore was born December 11, 1930, in Ashland, Kentucky, the daughter to the late Walter Allen and Carrie (Pieratt) Davis. She was also preceded in death on March 10, 2007, by her husband, Cecil E. Shore, whom she married on November 16, 1952. Mrs. Shore was a graduate of Ashland High School and was a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family, but most of she will be remembered for all the love and kindness she showed to her family. Mrs. Shore was a member of the Ironton First Church of Nazarene. In addition to her parents, and husband she was preceded in death by her son, Mark A. Shore; and three sisters and five brothers. Those to left to cherish her memory is a son and daughter-in-law, Cecil G. and Loretta Shore of Grovetown, Georgia; two brothers, Luther Davis of Louden, Tennessee, and Harold Davis of Brunswick, Ohio; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held noon Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, Ohio, with Pastor Steve Cook officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park in Ashland, Kentucky. Visitation for family and friends will be 11 a.m. till time of the service at the funeral home. To offer the Shore family condolences please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you