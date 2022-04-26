F. LORAINE SHORE, 91, of Grovetown, Georgia, formerly of Coal Grove, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Doctor's Hospital, Augusta, Georgia. Mrs. Shore was born December 11, 1930, in Ashland, Kentucky, the daughter to the late Walter Allen and Carrie (Pieratt) Davis. She was also preceded in death on March 10, 2007, by her husband, Cecil E. Shore, whom she married on November 16, 1952. Mrs. Shore was a graduate of Ashland High School and was a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family, but most of she will be remembered for all the love and kindness she showed to her family. Mrs. Shore was a member of the Ironton First Church of Nazarene. In addition to her parents, and husband she was preceded in death by her son, Mark A. Shore; and three sisters and five brothers. Those to left to cherish her memory is a son and daughter-in-law, Cecil G. and Loretta Shore of Grovetown, Georgia; two brothers, Luther Davis of Louden, Tennessee, and Harold Davis of Brunswick, Ohio; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held noon Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, Ohio, with Pastor Steve Cook officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park in Ashland, Kentucky. Visitation for family and friends will be 11 a.m. till time of the service at the funeral home. To offer the Shore family condolences please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- AMY MICHELLE CAZAD ADKINS
- HHS substitute suspended for three days
- Red Tail Barn opens near Barboursville, hosting everything from weddings to live music
- Pullman management company seeks rent reduction for cinema
- Owner of plant and produce shop reflects, predicts 2022 to be best year yet
- BRAD ARTHUR
- Marshall athletic HOF renamed at former QB Pennington's request
- ISAAC JACOB WILLIAMS
- JOHN EDGAR NEAL
- Lawsuit: Hospital director fired after virus patient concern
Collections
- Photos: Marshall football Green and White game
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate before Green and White Game
- Photos: Lincoln County vs. Cabell Midland, softball
- Photos: Cabell-Huntington Health Department recognizes COVID-19 pandemic volunteers
- Photos: Marshall University’s Lavender Graduation Ceremony
- Photos: 2022 Marshall Bowl-a-Thon
- Photos: "Beauty and the Beast" performance at Huntington High
- Photos: Sports Card & Collectible Show
- Photos: Malibu Jack's Ashland grand opening celebration
- Photos: Huntington Heart Walk