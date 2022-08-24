FLETA J. ELKINS PERRY, 86, of Proctorville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord, Monday, August 22, 2022. She was born January 11, 1936, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late John S. and Wilma Suiter Turner. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Wayne A. Elkins Sr.; her second husband, Armanas Perry; two infant daughters; one infant sister; and five brothers, Dave Turner, Henry "Bill" Turner, Jimmie Turner, Earl Turner and Jack Turner. She was retired from Owens-Illinois and was a member of Rome Missionary Baptist Church. Her favorite scriptures were Psalm 121 and Philippians 4:13. Survivors include: a son and daughter-in-law, Wayne Arlan Elkins II and Tina Elkins of Proctorville; two granddaughters and their husbands, Natalie (Tyler) Perry and Emily (Nathaniel) Brewer, all of Proctorville; two great-grandsons, Josiah E. Perry and Isaiah Perry; two great-granddaughters, Ellie Brewer and Lucille Brewer; a brother and sister-in-law, Ed and Jill Turner of Proctorville; five sisters-in-law, Dixie Turner, Kay Turner, Lil Stapleton, Donna Turner, and Peachie Turner; and numerous nieces and nephews. Fleta wanted to thank her family for all that they did, love, patience, and care, along with special friends, always ready to help, visit, call, and cards. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Berkley Saunders officiating. Burial will be in Getaway Cemetery, Getaway, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Rome Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 665, Proctorville, OH 45669, Gideons, or charity of choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
