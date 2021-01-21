FLOYD EARL PAYNE, 91, of Willow Wood, Ohio, went to his heavenly home on January 18, 2021. He was born in Wilgus, Ohio, on May 31, 1929, a son of the late Archie C. and Florence Marie Payne. Floyd was a 1946 graduate of Waterloo High School. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Lee Callicoat Payne, whom he married January 8, 1951. In February of 1951, Floyd was inducted into the U.S. Army, where he was quickly promoted to the rank of Corporal with the 3rd Armored Calvary Regiment, 2nd Battalion, F Company. He was one of two men selected from his unit to participate in Dwight D. Eisenhower's Inaugural Day Parade in 1953 where he drove his M41 tank down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. In addition to working full-time in factories or a county job position, he enjoyed maintaining his 166-acre farm on Long Creek. He was an avid supporter of 4-H and FFA and served as a board member for 30-plus years on the Lawrence County Fair Board. He was also involved at the Bob Evans Farm Festival for 40-plus years where he and his family provided the horses that operated the cane mill where sorghum was produced. Floyd was active in the Republican Party where he was elected to serve as Central Committeeman of Mason Township for many years. He was a member of Highway Baptist Church but later in life attended Linnville Baptist Church. In addition to his parents and wife, Floyd is preceded in death by a son, Stephen Dale Payne; a grandson, Stephen Dale Payne Jr.; sister and brother-in-law, Norma and Carl Holderby; and a brother, Lloyd Payne. He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Gene and Joyce Payne; daughter-in-law, Dolly Payne; daughter and son-in-law, Paula "Polly" and John Wilson; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Mark Wilson; daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Willie Fulks; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Doug Deering; sister-in-law, Wanda Payne; grandchildren, Christy Richards, Eugene Payne, Brian Pancake, Shannon Payne, K.D. Payne, Jeremy Tredway, Tommy Tredway, Christopher Reynolds, Travis Wilson, Ramsey Wilson, Chad Fulks, Todd Fulks and Destiney Davis; 22 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Wilgus Fairview Cemetery with Rev. Mike Triplett officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required. The Payne family would like to thank the staff at The Wyngate at Rivers Edge Senior Living Community and their sister, Tammy Fulks, for the support and wonderful care of their father. Phillips Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Payne family with arrangements for Floyd. To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
