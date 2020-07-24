Essential reporting in volatile times.

FONNIE MARIE THOMAN, 76, of Crown City, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at home. She was born June 22, 1944, in Mount Victory, Ohio, to the late Pearl Edward and Lola Marie Barnett Taylor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Martha Kay Thoman; two sisters, Judy Taylor and Helen Barnett; and four brothers, Charles, Delmar, Leroy and Gerald. Fonnie is survived by her husband, Robert A. Thoman; son, Glenn Allen Thoman of South Point, Ohio; sisters, Marlene Rhodes of Proctorville and Darlene Whitted of Proctorville; six brothers, Robert, Harold, Herman, Tony, Sam and Mike Taylor; two grandchildren, Katie Collins and Bobby Collins; and two great-grandchildren, Carson and Brycen. Funeral service will be at noon Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Thoman Family Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

